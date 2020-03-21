Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 COVID-19 patients recovered in UP: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 18:33 IST
8 COVID-19 patients recovered in UP: Official

The Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday that eight out of the 25 novel coronavirus patients in the state who were undergoing treatment have completely recovered. "So far, 25 corona-positive cases have come to light in the state," Amit Mohan Prasad, principal secretary, health, told PTI. "They are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Of this, 8 patients have completely recovered." In a statement, Prasad asserted that the state government had made all arrangements to contain the spread the spread of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019).

"Mass awareness programmes are going on, in which people are being told about how to sanitise themselves, and also adhere to social distancing, Prasad said. "There is no need to fear or feel afraid of this disease, only alertness has to be maintained." Testing centres have been increased from three to six. In the next two days, the number of testing centres will be increased to eight, the official said. "Our effort will be to increase the number of testing centres to 10." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people not to move out of their houses during 'Janata curfew' on Sunday, according to the Prasad. "During the curfew, the health department, urban development department and the panchayati raj department will undertake comprehensive cleanliness drive. Mock drill on treatment for coronavirus will be conducted at all the hospitals in the state," Prasad said in the statement. PTI NAV HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Esports-Van Buren wins all-star battle after Verstappen pulls out

Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen pulled out of the second All-Star Esports Battle on Saturday but Rudy Van Buren, the Worlds Fastest Gamer in 2017, made sure there was a Dutch winner anyway.The 20-lap race on a virtual Indianapoli...

'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK govt tells vulnerable

Britain on Saturday urged 1.5 million people identified by the National Health Service NHS as being at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus to stay at home to protect themselves. The country has been stepping up measur...

Australia to pledge additional $38 billion in economic stimulus, third package expected

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Sunday pledge an additional A66.4 billion 38.50 billion in fiscal stimulus in a bid to shelter the countrys economy from coronavirus, according to excerpts of a speech seen by Reuters. Austra...

Tooth fairy in quarantine? Argentina makes exemption in coronavirus lockdown

In Argentinas nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, one magical being has been handed a presidential exemption the tooth fairy. President Alberto Fernandez earlier this week ordered all but essential workers to stay home an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020