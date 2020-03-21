Left Menu
Indian Railways relaxes refund rules for PRS counter generated train tickets

The Indian Railways on Saturday announced relaxation on refund rules for Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter generated tickets and advised people to avoid coming to railway stations.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Railways on Saturday announced relaxation on refund rules for Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter generated tickets and advised people to avoid coming to railway stations. "The Indian Railways relaxes refund rules for PRS counter generated tickets. Passengers are advised to avail the facility and avoid coming to the railway station," said the Railways Ministry in a statement.

The relaxation is for journey period from March 21 to April 15. The passengers can avail the refund on train tickets in two cases, which are as follows: Case 1:1) Trains which have been cancelled by Indian Railways from the period of March 21, 2020 - April 15, 2020

In this case, the refund of tickets across the counters can be availed by the submission of the train ticket upto a period of 45 days from the date of journey. The relaxation has been provided during this period, instead of the usual extant rule of three hours/72 hours.Case 2:2) Trains which have not been cancelled by Indian Railways, but the passenger does not travel and is unable to take the journey: The TDR or the ticket deposit receipt can be filed within a period of 30 days from the date of the journey at the railway station. The relaxation has been provided during this period, instead of the usual extant rule of three days.The TDR can be submitted to the CCO or the CCM claims office for availing the refund within a period of 60 days of filing the TDR, subject to the verification from the train chart. The relaxation has been provided during this period, instead of the usual extant rule of ten days.For the passengers who want to cancel the train tickets by dialling 139 rail sampark sms service, those passengers can avail the refund across the counter within a period of 30 days from the date of journey. (ANI)

