Thane: Assembly of over 10 banned, no standing travel in buses

  • Thane
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 18:50 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 18:50 IST
Thane Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal on Saturday banned assembly of more than ten persons in the city in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Action will be taken if more than ten people are found to have gathered on roads or in other public places, he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Singhal also said that no standing passengers would be allowed on civic-run TMT buses, and only one passenger would be allowed per seat. The administration will run buses at 40 per cent of the capacity.

Deputy Municipal Commissioners and Assistant Municipal Commissioners have been given powers to take action against those violating regulations issued under the Disaster Management Act, COVID-19 Act and the Epidemic Act, he said. Only five visitors at a time will be allowed at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters and ward offices, he said, appealing people to use the TMC's online facilities instead.

