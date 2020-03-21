Coimbatore collector inspects TN-Kerala border

District Collector K Rajamani on Saturday carried out an inspection at Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border following stoppage of inter-state vehicular traffic due to the coronavirus outbreak. In an official release, Rajamani said essential supplies like milk, vegetables, medicines and gas cylinders and ambulance are exempted from the ban.

However, vehicles returning from Kerala will be strictly screened and sprayed with disinfectants, he said. Similarly, the borders at nearby Nilgiris district are also closed for vehicles coming from Kerala and Karnataka, official sources said.PTI NVM BN BN

