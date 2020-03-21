Absconding rape accused held in J&K Kathua

A rape accused has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after a search for three years, police said on Saturday

Amandeep Singh, a resident of Chak Sajjan village, was booked in a case of rape after he allegedly outraged the modesty of a woman at a health institution in Basholi in 2017, an officer said

Singh went underground and was declared an absconder by a local court. After hectic efforts, he was finally arrested by a special police team from the Basholi police station on Friday, the official said. PTI TASHMB

