Janta curfew: Extra police force to ensure strict restrictions in Kashmir

Curfew-like restrictions on the movement and assembly of people will be imposed in Kashmir as part of the Prime Minister's appeal to observe 'janta curfew' on Sunday to contain the coronavirus outbreak, police said. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said extra police force will be deployed in the valley to ensure that strict restrictions are imposed.

He appealed to people to cooperate with the police and other security forces. "It may be janta curfew by name, but the history of Kashmir is such that whatever the situation is, the restrictions cannot be imposed without the police or security forces enforcing them," he told reporters at a press conference.

He said the motive of the curfew is to break the chain of the spread of the novel coronavirus. When asked whether the restrictions would continue on Monday, the IGP said that would be communicated to the people as and when required. Kumar also said that bulk SMS services would be started Saturday evening to allow the spread of awareness messages to the people through the medium. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole appealed to the people to comply with the curfew call.

He said the government is alert and prepared to contain the spread of the virus. Pole said Kashmir has two facilities to check for coronavirus and samples were being collected at five locations in the valley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.