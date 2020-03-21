Left Menu
Ensure 50 pc govt employees work from home: Assam govt

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Assam government on Saturday issued an order directing that 50 per cent government employees should work from home.

  ANI
  • |
  Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  Updated: 21-03-2020 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 19:28 IST
In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Assam government on Saturday issued an order directing that 50 per cent government employees should work from home. The directives will come into effect with immediate effect and remain in force till March 31, 2020.

"The senior-most secretary or head of the administrative department will ensure that 50 per cent employees in the cadre of the superintendent and below working in the Janata Bhawan are required to attend office every day and the remaining 50 per cent staff should be instructed to work from home," the order read. The order said that a weekly roster of duty shall be drafted and employees should be asked to attend offices on alternate weeks.

"While deciding the roster for the first week, care should be taken to include officials who are residing in close proximity to their Office or use their own transport to travel to the Offices," it said. "The officials who are working from home on that particular day as per the roster drawn up should be available on telephone, mobile phone and electronic means of communication at all times," the order added.

It said that the officials should attend office if called for any exigency or work. "These instructions shall not apply to the offices and employees engaged in essential and emergency services and those directly engaged in taking measures to control the spread of COVID-19," it said.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also urged the people to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday and remain inside their house. (ANI)

