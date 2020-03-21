COVID-19: Prohibitory orders to be imposed on March 23, to be

As part of steps to control the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said prohibitory order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be clamped in Puducherry region on March 23 and it will be in force till month end. This is to curb gathering of more people as part of preventive measures to contain the COVID-19 spread, he told reporters here.

uducherry reported its first coronavirus case on Tuesday with a 68-year-old woman testing positive in Mahe, an enclave of the union territory in Kerala. "We have already brought into force several measures to take on spread of the COVID-19 and promulgation of the prohibitory order in Puducherry region is to ensure that there is no gathering of more persons," Narayanasamy said, adding that the order will be in force till March 31.

Narayanasamy said a close watch was being maintained on foreign nationals visiting Puducherry and already the district collector had met officials of the Auroville International Township in neighbouring Villupuram district to get details of foreigners visiting it. The Auroville management had already banned visit of foreigners from March 14.

"It is difficult to collect details as to where the foreigners visiting Puducherry are staying and hence an intensive vigil would be maintained on the flow of foreigners into Puducherry," he said. He appealed to the people to respond to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe 'janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

All shops, including establishments selling liquor, would remain closed in the Union Territory tomorrow..

