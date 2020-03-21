Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Prohibitory orders to be imposed on March 23, to be

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 19:52 IST
COVID-19: Prohibitory orders to be imposed on March 23, to be

As part of steps to control the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said prohibitory order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be clamped in Puducherry region on March 23 and it will be in force till month end. This is to curb gathering of more people as part of preventive measures to contain the COVID-19 spread, he told reporters here.

uducherry reported its first coronavirus case on Tuesday with a 68-year-old woman testing positive in Mahe, an enclave of the union territory in Kerala. "We have already brought into force several measures to take on spread of the COVID-19 and promulgation of the prohibitory order in Puducherry region is to ensure that there is no gathering of more persons," Narayanasamy said, adding that the order will be in force till March 31.

Narayanasamy said a close watch was being maintained on foreign nationals visiting Puducherry and already the district collector had met officials of the Auroville International Township in neighbouring Villupuram district to get details of foreigners visiting it. The Auroville management had already banned visit of foreigners from March 14.

"It is difficult to collect details as to where the foreigners visiting Puducherry are staying and hence an intensive vigil would be maintained on the flow of foreigners into Puducherry," he said. He appealed to the people to respond to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe 'janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

All shops, including establishments selling liquor, would remain closed in the Union Territory tomorrow..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Esports-Van Buren wins all-star battle after Verstappen pulls out

Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen pulled out of the second All-Star Esports Battle on Saturday but Rudy Van Buren, the Worlds Fastest Gamer in 2017, made sure there was a Dutch winner anyway.The 20-lap race on a virtual Indianapoli...

'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK govt tells vulnerable

Britain on Saturday urged 1.5 million people identified by the National Health Service NHS as being at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus to stay at home to protect themselves. The country has been stepping up measur...

Australia to pledge additional $38 billion in economic stimulus, third package expected

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Sunday pledge an additional A66.4 billion 38.50 billion in fiscal stimulus in a bid to shelter the countrys economy from coronavirus, according to excerpts of a speech seen by Reuters. Austra...

Tooth fairy in quarantine? Argentina makes exemption in coronavirus lockdown

In Argentinas nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, one magical being has been handed a presidential exemption the tooth fairy. President Alberto Fernandez earlier this week ordered all but essential workers to stay home an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020