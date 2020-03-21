Railways relaxes refund rules for travel between March 21-June 21

Railways on Saturday relaxed refund rules from March 21 to June 21 for PRS counter-generated tickets in view of the coronavirus threat. For trains cancelled by Railways for the journey period March 21 -June 21, refund across counter can be taken on submission of ticket up to three months from the date of journey instead of the present three days or 72 hours rule, an order said.

In cases where the train is not cancelled but passenger wants to cancel his or her journey, then the TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) can be filed within three months from the date of journey at the station. (instead of the extant rule of 3 days), the order stated. "TDR can be submitted to CCO (chief claims officer)/ CCM (chief commercial manager), refund/claims office for getting the refund with 60 days of filing of TDR subject to verification from train chart. (instead of extant rule of 10 days) "For passengers who want to cancel tickets through 139 can get refund across the counter within 3 months from date of journey. (Instead of extant rule of up to scheduled departure of the train)," the order stated.

Railways said that passengers have been asked to avail the facility to avoid coming to railway stations to cancel their tickets. "Indian Railways has advised passengers to avoid non-essential travel and sudden crowding of trains or the refund counters which will only raise possibility of spread of the coronavirus," the order stated.

An earlier ordering issued by the Railways on Saturday morning had made the relaxation for journey period between March 21 and April 15..

