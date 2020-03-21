Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 8:18 pm Prime Minister Narendra Modi told leaders of pharma industry that the Union government has approved schemes worth Rs 14,000 crore in order to ensure production of critical drugs and medical equipment within the country amid the coronavirus threat, a statement says.

8:01 pm As many as 306 international travellers were admitted to quarantine facilities in Mumbai as a precautionary measure amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation says. 7:58 pm The Delhi Assembly will have a day-long Budget session on March 23 instead of a five-day session in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a government official says.

7:50 pm Chief Minister V Narayanasamy says prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be imposed in Puducherry from March 23 and they will remain in force till the month end. 7:47 pm The Goa government announces a slew of steps, including closure of roadside eateries, sealing of state borders for vehicles and stoppage of tourist activities to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

7:42 pm Private airlines SpiceJet and IndiGo and Bhutan's flag carrier Druk Airways have suspended flights to airports in Assam in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an Airport Authority of India official says. 7:26 pm The Railway orders closure of its museums, heritage galleries and heritage parks till April 15 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

7:18 pm The West Bengal government has written to the Indian Railways urging it to stop all long-distance train services to the state in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sources say. 7:06 pm Maharashtra minister Sanjay Bansode chaired a review meeting in Latur in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak and asked people to support measures set in place by the administration, officials say.

6:50 pm Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeks the Centre's immediate intervention to ensure safe return of around 250 Indian students stranded in Kuala Lumpur due to ban on international flights to India amid coronavirus outbreak. 6:48 pm Assembly of more than 10 persons has been banned in Maharashtra's Thane in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials say.

6:46 pm The number of coronavirus cases in Kerala has risen to 49 as 12 fresh cases were reported, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says. 6:36 pm The West Bengal government has convened an all-party meeting on March 23 to discuss measures being taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, sources say.

6:36 pm The HRD ministry has advised all educational institutions to let students who are still in hostels to stay put and take necessary precautions in view of coronavirus outbreak, an official says. 6:31 pm The Uttar Pradesh government says eight out of the 25 coronavirus patients in the state who were undergoing treatment have completely recovered.

6:29 pm The Delhi government announces that those receiving ration from fair-price shops will get 50 per cent extra for next month in view of the hardships being faced by the poor due to the coronavirus outbreak. 6:25 pm Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu appeals to the people of the country to confine themselves to homes on Sunday during 'janata curfew' to effectively contain the spread of coronavirus. 6:25 pm A man with a travel history to Dubai who tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur was booked for allegedly evading screening for coronavirus, officials say.

6:24 pm The Jammu and Kashmir has asked its employees with foreign travel history to go for quarantine before resuming their duties, an official order says. 6:22 pm The number of coronavirus cases in Punjab has risen to 13, officials say. 6:09 pm Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked everyone in the country to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janta Curfew' and encourage others to join the movement to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

6:00 pm The Bihar government orders shutting down of bus services, restaurants and banquet halls across the state till March 31 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. 5:54 pm Novel coronavirus cases in India have risen to 283 after 60 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry says.

5:43 pm A 34-year-old man was booked for leaving house during mandatory home quarantine in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, police say. 5:24 pm The Union health ministry carries out training for critical care management at 1,000 places through video conference, and says it will conduct nationwide mock drill on Sunday for emergency response to handle coronavirus cases.

5:23 pm Former BSP MP Akbar Ahmad Dumpy, whose high-profile party in Lucknow was attended by Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor days before she tested positive for COVID-19, has gone into self-quarantine at his farmhouse in Uttarakhand's Kichha as a precautionary measure, officials say. 4:59 pm The Chhattisgarh government has ordered all its offices, except those providing essential and emergency services, to remain shut till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials say.

4:56 pm The Odisha government announces a "near total" shutdown in five districts and eight prominent towns for a week to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. 4:49 pm The Delhi government says though it has not imposed a lockdown for now, it would have to do if the need arises in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

4:46 pm The district administration in Maharashtra's Akola orders a lockdown from March 22-24 in view of the coronavirus outbreak during which all establishments except those selling essential items will remain closed. 4:45 pm The Maharashtra government will set up a special control room in the state secretariat to oversee the efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak, officials say.

4:41 pm The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board announces suspension of regular prayers at mosques and shrines affiliated to it in the Kashmir valley as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus. 4:39 pm Union Minister Prakash Javadekar reviews measures taken by the Pune district administration to tackle the spread of COVID-19 via video conference.

4:30 pm Two persons with a 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands were deboarded from a Gujarat-bound train in Maharashtra's Palghar district, Western Railway says. 4:24 pm The West Bengal government orders all restaurants, bars, pubs, nightclubs, amusement parks, museums and zoos to remain shut till March 31 as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus scare.

4:22 pm Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra to prevent the spread of coronavirus, says District Magistrate Rakesh Prajapati. 4:06 pm Three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the Union territory to 13, a senior government says.

3:54 pm The ongoing class 12 state board examinations in West Bengal have been postponed till April 15 as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, higher education department says. 2:41 pm The Mumbai Metro One says it will suspend its operations on Sunday to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'janata' curfew in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

2:25 pm The Delhi government will conduct all its press conferences online to protect journalists from the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed one life and infected 20 others in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says. 2:06 pm Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections to 18, the state government says.

2:00 pm Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who had attended a party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor days before she tested positive for coronavirus, has tested negative for COVID-19, a King George Medical University spokesperson says. 1:56 pm The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat has gone up to 13 as six more people have tested positive for COVID-19, says Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

1:54 pm Railways issues an advisory relaxing refund rules for passengers who had booked tickets to travel between March 21 and April 15 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country to avoid crowding in trains and encourage social distancing. 1:42 pm Kasaragod district, which reported eight positive cases of Covid-19, put under total lockdown, while cases were registered against 10 traders who opened their shops despite warning.

1:39 pm Samples of 28 people who came in contact with UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh have tested negative for COVID-19: KGMU Hospital. 1:38 pm Potato prices in parts of West Bengal jump at least 20 per cent due to panic-buying, according to market sources.

1:37 pm Authorities ban entry of devotees at two famous jyotirlinga temples in Madhya Pradesh — Omkareshwar and Mahalakeshwar — till March 31. 1:35 pm Commercial establishments, corporate firms and manufacturing units in neighbouring Navi Mumbai will remain closed till further orders to promote social distancing during coronavirus pandemic, an official says.

1:33 pm Six coronavirus positive cases reported in Gujarat, number of patients rises to 13: Minister. 1:31 pm Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain says face masks, gloves, soaps and hand sanitisers, which have been declared essential commodities, can be sold at fair price shops. 1:28 pm Railways relaxes refund rules for PRS counter-generated tickets from March 21 to April 15. 1:24 pm UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who was at a party with singer Kanika Kapoor, tests negative for coronavirus: Official sources.

1:22 pm Couple deboarded from Delhi-bound Rajdhani train after co-passengers notice home quarantine seal on husband's hand, says Railways. 1:04 pm Indian embassy in France issues advisory for its nationals who wish to return home before India's week-long ban on international commercial flights comes into force on March 22.

1:04 pm Goa imposes section 144 of CrPC across state to prohibit large gatherings of people. 1:04 pm Celebrity television host Andy Cohen tests positive for novel coronavirus. 12:45 pm Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope says state has witnessed a "big rise" in the number of coronavirus patients with addition of 11 cases, appeals to people to avoid using public transport.

11:58 am Case registered against couple in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district for failing to report to authorities their trip to Thailand, police say. 11:56 am State Election Commission of Arunachal Pradesh decides to temporarily put on hold the municipal and panchayat elections, an official says.

11:54 am Dakshina Kannada district administration lays down travel restrictions through Talapady border check-post to Kerala in view of increasing coronavirus cases in the neighbouring state's Kasaragod. 11:43 am A 52-year-old man with travel history to Sri Lanka tests positive for coronavirus in Gujarat; total in the state now eight, officials say.

11:36 am Two persons, including a woman, become first fatalities of coronavirus pandemic in Singapore, health ministry says. 11:34 am Woman in her early 40s tests positive for coronavirus in Pune, an official says.

11:33 am Novel coronavirus cases in India rise to 258, the Health Ministry says. 11:26 am Maldives pledges USD 200,000 contribution to the SAARC Corona Emergency Fund proposed by PM Narendra Modi.

11:26 am Fresh novel coronavirus case reported in Karnataka, total number of infections rise to 16 in the state. 11:15 am National carrier Air India to send a 787 Dreamliner aircraft to Rome in the afternoon to evacuate Indians stranded there amid the coronavirus crisis.

10:52 am One more person tests positive for the novel coronavirus in Noida, taking the number of COVID-19 cases to five here, district officials say. 10:42 am Number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra rises to 63 with 11 more positive cases reported in last 24 hours, officials say.

10:34 am Indian Council of Medical Research revises strategy to fight spread of coronavirus, saying all hospitalised patients with severe acute respiratory illness, shortness of breath and having fever and cough will now be tested for COVID-19 infection. 10:21 am US President Donald Trump says he greatly respects China and shares a "very good" relationship with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, but terms it "unfortunate" that coronavirus started in the Communist nation and got out of control.

10:04 am Three more people in Punjab test positive for coronavirus, taking the total in the state to six, an official says. 9:40 am Six fresh cases of new coronavirus surface in Rajasthan; total in the state 23, officials say. 9:35 am Over 800 persons have been kept under home quarantine in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, amid the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official says.

9:29 am Woman with recent travel history to Scotland tests positive for novel coronavirus, making it the third confirmed case in West Bengal, a state official says. 9:22 am With the number of coronavirus positive cases on the rise in Mumbai, BMC decides to discharge all 'stable' patients from municipal hospitals to make space available for exigencies: civic official.

6:09 am US Defence Secretary Mark Esper holds telephonic conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, praises India's COVID-19 initiative for SAARC countries, says the Pentagon..

