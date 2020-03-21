Coronavirus: J'khand MLA returns from US, gets admitted to hospital

Congress MLA from Jharkhand, Deepika Pandey on Saturday said she had returned from the United States on March 19 and straightaway got admitted to a state-run hospital here. The Godda MLA said reports of her swab and blood and samples are expected later in the evening.

"I straightaway went to RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences). I am alright and reports of the samples are expected tonight," she said. Meanwhile, 417 residents of Dumka district underwent health check-up upon their return from pilgrimages and none of them showed any coronavirus-like symptom, health officials said.

District Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwari B said a driver, a contract employee with the Health Department, was terminated from service after he refused to drive to a place for the screening of a person. "Last night (Friday) around 10 pm got a call from a Mukhiya that youth has just returned from Srinagar, informed the health dept who wanted to get a vehicle sent to get him for screening, the driver on contract refused saying 'Jaan bachega to dusri naukry milegi' (I will get another job if I stay alive). He got terminated today," she tweeted.

On the other hand, Godda MP Nishikant Dubey has recommended an amount of Rs 1 crore from his MPLADS funds for taking preventive measures against coronavirus infection in Godda and Deoghar districts.

