Development News Edition

15 held in Mumbai's CSMT for flouting home quarantine orders

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 20:48 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 20:48 IST
Fifteen people with homequarantine stamps on their hands were detained in Mumbai'ssprawling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus by railwaysecurity personnel on Saturday, an official said

They had come to the city from abroad and had beenadvised home isolation which they had failed to follow, anofficial said

"Some people spotted them. A joint team of the RPF,GRP and BMC quarantined them in Visawa Rest House in Worli. Nooffence was registered against them," he added.

