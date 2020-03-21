Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi gears up by shutting shops to follow 'Janta Curfew'

In line Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janta Curfew', all the shops of RK Ashram are closed from Friday evening.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 20:49 IST
Delhi gears up by shutting shops to follow 'Janta Curfew'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Archana Prasad Inline Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janta Curfew', all the shops of RK Ashram are closed from Friday evening.

The most crowded market of Delhi RK Ashram looked so empty and isolated as all the markets are shut in a bid to prevent community transmission of the novel coronavirus. Yogesh Kumar, a shop owner in RK Ashram said: "All the shops are closed here since March 20, 8 PM. We all are following the directions given by the government. I know there will be a loss in the business but it's not big than life."

He said that he has closed the shop for two days now and will further shut it down as per the government directions. Another shop owner Jeetu said that he is following the rules as it is very essential for all of us to isolate.

In Delhi, people are also seen stocking up essential items from the groceries. Anil Kumar Customer said that he is buying the essential items to prepare for the worst.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus and urged citizens to follow it. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Four people have died including one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra. According to a recent breakup, of the number of positive cases of coronavirus, by the Ministry, till now Delhi has 25, Karnatka has 15, Andhra Pradesh has 3, Chhattisgarh has 1, Gujarat has 7, Haryana has 3 and Himachal Pradesh has 2 positive cases of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Haryana restricts public dealings in govt offices amid coronavirus threat

Taking a step further to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, the Haryana Government on Saturday decided to restrict the public dealings in government offices across the state. A spokesperson of the government said that as ...

Terrorists shot at civilian, victim hospitalised

Terrorists in Kashmirs Kulgam district shot at and injured a civilian on Saturday evening, police said.In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, Terrorists shot at a civilian in Turigam area of Kulgam this evening. Injured shifted to hospital f...

Royal Air Maroc suspends all domestic flights until further notice

Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc RAM suspended its domestic flights until further notice to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency said on Saturday.The Kingdom has reported 96 cases of the flu-like disease. Reporting By Ahmed...

Esports-Van Buren wins all-star battle after Verstappen pulls out

Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen pulled out of the second All-Star Esports Battle on Saturday but Rudy Van Buren, the Worlds Fastest Gamer in 2017, made sure there was a Dutch winner anyway.The 20-lap race on a virtual Indianapoli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020