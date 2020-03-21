Left Menu
Development News Edition

Price of 200 ml sanitizer can't be more than Rs 100: Ministry of Consumer Affairs

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday issued a notification stating that the retail prices of hand sanitizer cannot be more than Rs.100 per bottle of 200 ml.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 21:19 IST
Price of 200 ml sanitizer can't be more than Rs 100: Ministry of Consumer Affairs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday issued a notification stating that the retail prices of hand sanitizer cannot be more than Rs.100 per bottle of 200 ml. "The retail prices of hand sanitizers shall not be more than Rs.100 per bottle of 200 ml the prices of other quantities of hand sanitizers shall be fixed in the proportion of these prices," read the notification.

The ministry further added that the retail prices of masks (3ply surgical mask), shall not be more than the prices prevailing on the day a month prior to March 13. "The masks shall not over Rs.10/piece whichever is lower than that of a mask (2ply) shall not be over Rs.8/piece," informed the notification.

This notification shall remain in force for a period up to June 30, 2020. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Four people have died including one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. According to a recent breakup, of the number of positive cases of coronavirus, by the Ministry, till now Delhi has 25, Karnataka has 15, Andhra Pradesh has 3, Chhattisgarh has 1, Gujarat has 7, Haryana has 3 and Himachal Pradesh has 2 positive cases of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA approves first rapid coronavirus test with 45 minutes detection time

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first rapid coronavirus diagnostic test, with a detection time of about 45 minutes, the tests developer, California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, said on Saturday.Cepheid...

Haryana restricts public dealings in govt offices amid coronavirus threat

Taking a step further to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, the Haryana Government on Saturday decided to restrict the public dealings in government offices across the state. A spokesperson of the government said that as ...

Terrorists shot at civilian, victim hospitalised

Terrorists in Kashmirs Kulgam district shot at and injured a civilian on Saturday evening, police said.In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, Terrorists shot at a civilian in Turigam area of Kulgam this evening. Injured shifted to hospital f...

Royal Air Maroc suspends all domestic flights until further notice

Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc RAM suspended its domestic flights until further notice to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency said on Saturday.The Kingdom has reported 96 cases of the flu-like disease. Reporting By Ahmed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020