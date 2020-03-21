Left Menu
24-yr-old murdered allegedly by stalker, her two sisters seriously injured in attack

  • Kota
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 21:50 IST
A 24-year-old post-graduate student was stabbed to death and her two sisters seriously injured when they were attacked on Saturday allegedly by a youth who had been stalking her in Talera town of Bundi district. The deceased has been identified as Pooja Goswami (24), a resident of Shivaji Nagar who was studying in Bundi government P.G. college. An autopsy showed she had received 21 critical injuries in the murderous attack. The accused youth, identified as Mahesh Rathore, fled from the spot after the crime and efforts are underway to nab him, Talera police station DSP Deepak Garg said.        Rathore, who lived in the victims' neighbourhood, had been stalking Pooja for some time and had allegedly hit her on March 16 following which she had filed a complaint at Talera police station but the cops allegedly took no action against him, according to sources.

Pooja and her younger sister Priyanka (22) were on their way to market from their home in Shivaji Nagar at around 3 pm on Saturday when Rathore accosted them. He thrashed Pooja repeatedly and then lashed out at her multiple times with a sharp weapon, her killing her on the spot, they said. When Priyanka tried to protect her elder sister, the accused also attacked her with the sharp weapon and then entered the girls' house where he targeted their sister Rekha (26). The eldest sibling, Renu, managed to save herself by fleeing towards the railway station. The three injured sisters were rushed to government hospital in Talera where the doctor declared Pooja brought dead. Priyanka, who suffered critical injuries, was referred to New Medical College hospital in Kota, where she is undergoing medical treatment, police said.

