Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi metro services to remain closed from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said the metro services across the city will remain temporarily suspended from 10 am to 4 pm on March 23.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 21:53 IST
Delhi metro services to remain closed from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said the metro services across the city will remain temporarily suspended from 10 am to 4 pm on March 23. "Metro services will remain closed from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday. Metro services will again resume from 4:00 PM from all lines and will continue till 8:00 PM," the corporation said.

"Parking at the Metro stations will also remain closed on Monday (March 23). These modified Metro services are applicable for this Monday only," added the DMRC. This comes a day after the authorities decided to shut down metro services on March 22 in view of 'Janta curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage the public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi had appealed senior citizens and children to remain indoors for the next few weeks. According to data compiled by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus confirmed cases in India has reached 283, with four deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain 'two or three weeks' behind Italy on coronavirus - PM Johnson

Britain was only two or three weeks behind Italy on the spread of coronavirus, prime minister Boris Johnson said.In comments carried in the Sunday Telegraph and other Sunday newspapers, Johnson said Britains health service could be overwhel...

U.S. FDA approves first rapid coronavirus test with 45 minutes detection time

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first rapid coronavirus diagnostic test, with a detection time of about 45 minutes, the tests developer, California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, said on Saturday.Cepheid...

Haryana restricts public dealings in govt offices amid coronavirus threat

Taking a step further to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, the Haryana Government on Saturday decided to restrict the public dealings in government offices across the state. A spokesperson of the government said that as ...

Terrorists shot at civilian, victim hospitalised

Terrorists in Kashmirs Kulgam district shot at and injured a civilian on Saturday evening, police said.In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, Terrorists shot at a civilian in Turigam area of Kulgam this evening. Injured shifted to hospital f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020