Delhi metro services to remain closed from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said the metro services across the city will remain temporarily suspended from 10 am to 4 pm on March 23. "Metro services will remain closed from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday. Metro services will again resume from 4:00 PM from all lines and will continue till 8:00 PM," the corporation said.

"Parking at the Metro stations will also remain closed on Monday (March 23). These modified Metro services are applicable for this Monday only," added the DMRC. This comes a day after the authorities decided to shut down metro services on March 22 in view of 'Janta curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage the public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi had appealed senior citizens and children to remain indoors for the next few weeks. According to data compiled by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus confirmed cases in India has reached 283, with four deaths. (ANI)

