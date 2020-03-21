59 industrial projects implemented in Karnataka in last three

Of the total 781 investment proposals approved by two clearance committees in the state in the last three years, only 59 industrial projects have been implemented with total investment of Rs 9,781.07 crore, providing job opportunity to 30,638 people, the Karnataka government has said. The two clearance committees are State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) and State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC).

In a written reply to a question raised by Congress MLA Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Friday said from 2016-17 to 2018-19 at SHLCC meetings 33 projects were approved, with an estimated investment of Rs 48,733.17 crore, having potential to create 1,80,072 jobs. At SLSWCC meetings in these three years 748 projects, which were estimated to bringing in an investment of Rs 55,049.30 crore and provide job opportunities to 3,71,384 people, were approved.

So, from both SHLCC and SLSWCC meetings held in three years a total 781 projects were approved, with an estimated invest potential of 1,03,782.47 crore and job creation to 5,51,456 people. During 2016-17 to 2018-19, a total of 9 SHLCC meetings and 25 SLSWCC meetings were held to approve projects.

Out of 33 SHLCC approved, only four with a total investment of Rs 3,549 crore has been implemented during the three years, and 55 of 748 projects approved by SLSWCC with a total investment of Rs 6,232.07 crore have been implemented. Projects implemented after approval by both committees has created 14,200 and 16,438 jobs respectively.

Shettar has also said only in 2016 a global investors meet 'Invest Karnataka' was organised, during which 122 MoUs were signed, with an estimated investment of Rs 1,27,821 crore, and employment potential of 1,69,880. The government has plans to organise 'Invest Karnataka 2020' Summit in Bengaluru in November.PTI KSU BN BN

