Left Menu
Development News Edition

50-year-old woman killed by tiger outside Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pilibhit
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:00 IST
50-year-old woman killed by tiger outside Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

A 50-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger outside Pilibhit Tiger Reserve here on Saturday while safeguarding her crops, forest officials said. According to Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Navin Khandelwal, the incident took place in Gajraula area of the district when Ramoni (50) was safeguarding her crops in an agriculture field.

Some parts of Gajruala town falls inside the reserve. "It was during this that she was attacked by a tiger from behind. Hearing the cries of the woman, people working in nearby fields rushed to rescue her," Khandelwal said.

Angered over the loss of a life, local residents refuse to hand over the body to the police and blocked the Richhaula-Mala road. They claimed that the tiger attacked the woman around 200 metres outside the reserve by straying into the fields.

They also demanded that adequate compensation should be paid to the kin of the deceased. Following assurances given by tehsildar Vivek Mishra, the residents handed over the body to police for a post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain 'two or three weeks' behind Italy on coronavirus - PM Johnson

Britain was only two or three weeks behind Italy on the spread of coronavirus, prime minister Boris Johnson said.In comments carried in the Sunday Telegraph and other Sunday newspapers, Johnson said Britains health service could be overwhel...

U.S. FDA approves first rapid coronavirus test with 45 minutes detection time

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first rapid coronavirus diagnostic test, with a detection time of about 45 minutes, the tests developer, California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, said on Saturday.Cepheid...

Haryana restricts public dealings in govt offices amid coronavirus threat

Taking a step further to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, the Haryana Government on Saturday decided to restrict the public dealings in government offices across the state. A spokesperson of the government said that as ...

Terrorists shot at civilian, victim hospitalised

Terrorists in Kashmirs Kulgam district shot at and injured a civilian on Saturday evening, police said.In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, Terrorists shot at a civilian in Turigam area of Kulgam this evening. Injured shifted to hospital f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020