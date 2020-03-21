Coronavirus: 126 offences registered in Palghar

Palghar police in Maharashtraregistered 126 cases against those who kept shops and otherestablishments open despite lockdown orders under the EpidemicDiseases Act, a senior official said on Saturday

He said offences were registered against 31 hotels,three doctors, seven liquor shops, 37 shops, seven mobileshops, seven masjids, two churches and three men's parlours

"A total of 290 people who returned from abroad havebeen advised home quarantine. We have reserved 488 rooms in 11hotels for quarantine," said Collector Kailash Shinde.

