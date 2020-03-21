Left Menu
Telangana forms panel to suggest steps on COVID-19 control

The Telangana government on Saturday constituted a committee of experts to study the measures needed to control incidence of coronavirus in the state and to suggest steps based on successful models from the world over. Members of the committee include Rakesh K Mishra, Director of Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, B Karunakar Reddy, Vice Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal; S Chandrashekhar , Director of Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, T Gangadhar, Professor in Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad and Balaji Utla, Former Founder, CEO, HMRI (Health Management and Research Institute), according to a Memo issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The committee shall study the measures taken by various countries in the world and suggest steps to the state government to control the disease based on successful models from all over the world, it said. State Health Minister E Rajender held a meeting with the expert committee, official sources said.

The minister called for alertness as the first case of a man, a city resident, being infected after coming in contact with a foreign-returned person who tested positive earlier, has been reported in the state on Saturday, the sources said. With two fresh cases being reported on Saturday, the number of positive cases reported till date in Telangana rose to 21.

Separately, The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, was invoked in Telangana on Saturday. In exercise of the powers conferred under the Act, the state government framed certain regulations to prevent the spread of the virus.

The regulations include empowering the Director of Public Health, all district collectors, commissioners of police, district superintendent of police and certain other officials to take such measures as may be necessary to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19. The regulations, called 'The Telangana Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020, shall come into force immediately and remain valid for a period of one year, according to a Government Order issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

