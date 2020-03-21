Left Menu
10 COVID-19 patients recovered, total cases in UP 26: Official

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday that 10 out of 26 coronavirus patients who were undergoing treatment have recovered and were discharged. The total number positive cases in the state are 26 -- eight each in Agra and Lucknow, six in Noida, two in Ghaziabad, one each in Lakhimpur Kheri and Moradabad, said Vikasendu Agrawal, joint director/state surveillance officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, in a statement.

Ten COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered fully and discharged from hospitals where they were admitted, the statement said. Meanwhile, Amit Mohan Prasad, principal secretary, health, said the state government had made all arrangements to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019).

"Mass awareness programmes are going on, in which people are being told about how to sanitise themselves and also adhere to social distancing," Prasad said. "There is no need to fear or feel afraid of this disease, only alertness has to be maintained." Testing centres have been increased from three to six. In the next two days, the number of testing centres will be increased to eight, the official said. "Our effort will be to increase the number of testing centres to 10."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people not to move out of their houses during 'Janata curfew' on Sunday, according to the Prasad. "During the curfew, the health department, urban development department and the panchayati raj department will undertake comprehensive cleanliness drive. Mock drill on treatment for coronavirus will be conducted at all the hospitals in the state," Prasad said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

