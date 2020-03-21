Coronavirus effect: GoAir announces 50 pc pay cut for its top employees
The top leadership of GoAir is taking a 50 percent pay cut with immediate effect, the airline's CEO Vinay Dube told its employees in an e-mail on Saturday
As revenues have fallen drastically amid the coronavirus pandemic, the airline has already laid off its ex-pat pilots and announced leave without pay for its employees. "The top leadership has stepped forward and volunteered to go for 50 percent pay cut with immediate effect," the CEO said in his e-mail
These measures are temporary and are pure with the intention to successfully combat the deep challenges that COVID-19 has created for the aviation industry including GoAir, he added. "The Maharashtra Government has announced a complete lockdown of the workplace for safety and security of the people and to contain the outbreak as a result of which we have also urged our employees (working out of different office across Maharashtra, except those directly involved in Operations) to work from home and support the business-critical requirements and our operations team," the CEO stated.
