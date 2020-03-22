Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Dinesh Trivedi tweets old picture showing overcrowded railway station, expresses concern

At a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic, former Railway Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi, posted a five-year-old picture of a crowded railway station on Twitter raising questions over steps being taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 08:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 08:53 IST
COVID-19: Dinesh Trivedi tweets old picture showing overcrowded railway station, expresses concern
A screeshot of the picture posted on Twitter by former Railway Miniser Dinesh Trivedi. . Image Credit: ANI

At a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic, former Railway Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi, posted a five-year-old picture of a crowded railway station on Twitter raising questions over steps being taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The tweet which was posted at 10.23 pm on March 21 shows the overcrowded Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai. The tweet has now been deleted by him.

The tweet read," Oh God, this is how we are going to combat coronavirus? If this breaks out in our villages, we are in for BIG BIG trouble. How stupid." Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 315 cases of coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the country so far, out of these cases West Bengal has reported four positive cases.

Meanwhile, the country is observing self-imposed "Janata Curfew," today on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal. The move is aimed at containing the spread of the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Around 44% MPs in RS, 22% in LS above 65 yrs; conflicting message from govt dangerous:TMC to presiding officers of both Houses on coronavirus.PTI ASGDV

Around 44 of MPs in RS, 22 in LS above 65 yrs a conflicting message from govt dangerous TMC to presiding officers of both Houses on coronavirus....

ATF price cut by 12 pc; freeze on petrol, diesel price continues

Jet fuel prices were slashed by 12 per cent after oil firms reverted back to fortnightly revisions to pass on the benefit of falling crude oil prices, but rates of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the seventh straight day to adjust ...

'Janata curfew' should have come a week ago: Sanjay Raut

As the country observed the Janata curfew on Sunday, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said such a lockdown should have been imposed a week ago as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Speaking to a regional news channel,...

Quake strikes north of Zagreb, damages buildings

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck north of Zagreb, Croatia on Sunday, GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, damaging buildings and sending many people into the streets.There were no immediate reports of injuries. GFZ said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020