One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka

A 33-year-old man, with recent foreign travel history, has tested positive for coronavirus, said Dharwad DC Deepa Cholan on Sunday.

  • Hubli (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 10:19 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 10:19 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A 33-year-old man, with recent foreign travel history, has tested positive for coronavirus, said Dharwad DC Deepa Cholan on Sunday. Contact tracing of the infected man is underway, he added.

Three-kilometer area around Hosayellapur, where the infected person was living, has been quarantined. Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Department has said that 500 teams of Bengaluru police and the local civic body will check that those who returned from foreign countries are observing home quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Those found violating the quarantine rules will be penalised for criminal offence under the IPC and the Epidemic Act, the Health Department said. India so far has 315 confirmed cases of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

