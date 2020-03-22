PM Modi applauds Uttarakhand Folk Singer Pritam Bhartwan for his song on Coronavirus

Praising the efforts of citizens in making the 'Janata Curfew' a success, Prime Minister Narender Modi today shared a video on Twitter featuring Uttarakhandi folk Singer Pritam Bhartwan. The song seeks to create awareness among masses against the Coronavirus and the Janta Curfew.

PM Modi in his tweet wrote, "In wake of Janta Curfew a beautiful and unique song by Folk Singer Pritam Bhartwam Ji."

In another tweet, PM Modi shared a song crooned by folk and classical singer Malini Awasthi. In the song, Malini encourages everyone to smile and unite to defeat COVID-19.

