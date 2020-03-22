PM Modi applauds Uttarakhand Folk Singer Pritam Bhartwan for his song on Coronavirus
Praising the efforts of citizens in making the 'Janata Curfew' a success, Prime Minister Narender Modi today shared a video on Twitter featuring Uttarakhandi folk Singer Pritam Bhartwan. The song seeks to create awareness among masses against the Coronavirus and the Janta Curfew.
PM Modi in his tweet wrote, "In wake of Janta Curfew a beautiful and unique song by Folk Singer Pritam Bhartwam Ji."
जनता कर्फ्यू को लेकर लोक गायक प्रीतम भरतवाण जी ने एक अनोखा और बेहद सुरीला संदेश दिया है... #JantaCurfew https://t.co/OOFuNlnj66— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020
In another tweet, PM Modi shared a song crooned by folk and classical singer Malini Awasthi. In the song, Malini encourages everyone to smile and unite to defeat COVID-19.
जनता कर्फ्यू को लेकर हर कोई अपनी-अपनी तरह से योगदान देने में जुटा है। लोक गायिका @maliniawasthi जी अपने अंदाज में लोगों को प्रेरित कर रही हैं... #JantaCurfew https://t.co/APhgwP2UlP— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020
