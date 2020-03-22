Coronavirus: 263 Indians evacuated from Rome brought to ITBP-managed quarantine facility in Delhi

The two hundred and sixty-three Indians who were evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Italy's capital city of Rome were brought to Indo-Tibetan Border Police-managed quarantine facility in Chhawla here on Sunday. The evacuees -- mostly Indian students -- had arrived in New Delhi earlier today from Rome on a special Air India flight. Prior to being taken to the quarantine centre, they had undergone thermal screening and immigration procedures at the Delhi airport.

The Delhi customs had provided assistance in the clearance of these passengers at the Remote Bay of the Delhi airport. Precautions were exercised and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for handling passengers were followed. This is the second batch of Indians evacuated by the Indian government from Italy, which has reported more than 47,000 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, as many as 218 Indians -- mostly students -- were evacuated from the Italian city of Milan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

