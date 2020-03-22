Janta curfew: Pune roads empty, trains, buses curtailed

Pune, Maharashtra's second largest city and one of the country's premier industral and service sector hubs, on Sunday wore a deserted look as people embraced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janta curfew', a massive nationwide voluntary lockdown initiative to break the spread cycle of the novel coronavirus. Arterial routes like Fergusson Road, Jangali Maharaj Road, Tilak Road, Pune Satara Road, Pune Solapur Road were without traffic.

"Since this is a voluntary shutdown by people, the effect is visible on the street roads. There is no heavy police deployment but there is patrolling," joint commissioner of police Ravindra Shisve said. Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad have so far recorded 22 Covid-19 cases.

In Pimpri Chinchwad, police had said on Saturday that they would use drone cameras to monitor people's movements. Trains between Pune and Lonavla have been reduced from 42 to 13. PMPML, Pune city's transport utility, has curtailed the number of buses.

