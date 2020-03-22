Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four new COVID-19 cases in Guj; total goes up to 18

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 14:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 14:39 IST
Four new COVID-19 cases in Guj; total goes up to 18

Four new coronavirus cases were found in Gujarat on Sunday, taking the total number of those infected with it to 18 in the state, officials said. Of the four new coronavirus cases, two each were reported from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, they said.

"Total number of cases of coronavirus has risen to 18 in Gujarat," Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told reporters. Earlier, 14 coronavirus cases were reported in the state till Saturday, including that of a woman from Kutch district who returned from Mecca recently.

Two new cases were reported in Ahmedabad on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the district to seven. Besides, with two new cases in Gandhinagar, the total number of cases in the state capital went up to three.

Three cases each have so far been reported from Vadodara and Surat while one case each has been found in Rajkot and Kutch, officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate leadership aims to finalize trillion-dollar coronavirus bill

Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate were headed back to the negotiating table on Sunday as they scrambled to work out a 1 trillion-plus bill aimed at limiting the coronavirus pandemics heavy toll on the economy.The bill, Co...

Vietnam coronavirus cases rise to 106, biggest daily increase so far

Vietnams health ministry reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the Southeast Asian countrys biggest reported daily increase so far, bringing the total number of cases there to 106.In mid-February, Vietnam said all 16 of its confirmed...

Seven flights cancelled at Jammu airport in view of 'Janta Curfew'

Seven flights were cancelled at the Jammu airport on Sunday in view of the Janta Curfew, an Airports Authority of India official said. These included four GoAir flights and one each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet, the official said.A total...

Pune MC sanitises public places, residential areas

The workers of Pune Municipal Corporation on Sunday sanitised public places and residential areas as the city observes Janata Curfew in the wake of coronavirus scare. The Janata Curfew which began at 7 am on Sunday will come to an end at 9 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020