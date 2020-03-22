Left Menu
People obey Janata Curfew amid COVID-19 scare in Bengaluru

People here stayed at their homes due to Janata Curfew on Sunday amid the coronavirus scare.

  Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  Updated: 22-03-2020 14:42 IST
  Created: 22-03-2020 14:42 IST
People obey Janta Curfew amid COVID-19 scare in Bengaluru. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

People here stayed at their homes due to Janata Curfew on Sunday amid the coronavirus scare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday urged people to stay at their homes as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

"In such difficult times, all Indians are supporting the cause. We accept and obey the Prime Minister's orders wholeheartedly as it is about how we protect ourselves and keep our children safe from this disease," said Shashikant Varma, a resident of Bengaluru. "We hope the situation gets better at earliest and everyone gets rid of the virus," Varma added.

"All the shops have been closed.Everyone is at their homes to avoid getting infected from this deadly virus," said Harish Niwasi, another resident. "Today is PMs Janata Curfew and so we all are at home. I appeal to all that by staying at home we can save each other from the deadly virus. We thank the PM for guiding us at such difficult times," said Tulsi Ram Varma.

The Janata curfew which began at 7 am today will come to an end at 9 pm. Till now, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Karnataka is 15 out of which one person has been cured and one death has taken place in the state, according to the Health Ministry.

The Karanataka Health Department on Saturday confirmed five new coronavirus cases in the state, taking the total count to 20. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), till now there are 341 positive cases of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

