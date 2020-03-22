Left Menu
Maha imposes prohibitory orders to ensure social distancing

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 15:55 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:55 IST
Maharashtra government on Sunday said Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits gathering of over five persons at public places, is being imposed in the state in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. Two Covid-19 patients have died in the state.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the measure was being taken in urban areas across the state from Monday to ensure social distancing. The state transport and private bus services will be suspended completely," he said.

Essential services such as groceries, vegetables vendors, banks and key financial services will continue to operate, he said. The 'work from home' practice should be encouraged to avoid the spread of coronavirus, Thackeray said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

