Delhiites stay at home amid COVID-19 outbreak

Delhiites were forced to stay put at home on Sunday in order to observe 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm , after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for social distancing to curb the spread of the contagious coronavirus. People said they made the most out of the self-imposed curfew, in the best way they could.

SP Singh, a resident said that he and his family would spend the day cooking special dishes and indulge in cleaning the kitchen garden. "We would make our special dish and clean our kitchen garden. Apart from this, we would sit and read books," Singh told ANI. With regards to the precautions taken, he said: "We are taking all the necessary precautions and if required to stay inside for a longer duration, we would do that as well." He said he is also spreading awareness to his neighbours from his balcony through hand gestures advising them to stay at home and sanitise themselves.

Anubha, another local said it has been a long time since all the family members got together. "It's a good thing that everyone is together after a long time. Today we plan to cook some of our favourite dishes and enjoy," she said. When asked about whether she would take part in thanking healthcare providers by clapping from their homes today at 5 pm--as appealed by the PM--she said: "We have planned for that as well-- we have already downloaded the audio of the orchestra and would play it on the terrace."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the 'Janta curfew' today and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India crossed 341 on Sunday morning according to official data. (ANI)

