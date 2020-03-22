Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhiites stay at home amid COVID-19 outbreak

Delhiites were forced to stay put at home on Sunday in order to observe 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm , after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for social distancing to curb the spread of the contagious coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:57 IST
Delhiites stay at home amid COVID-19 outbreak
Delhiites engaging in home-related activities to keep busy at home. Image Credit: ANI

Delhiites were forced to stay put at home on Sunday in order to observe 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm , after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for social distancing to curb the spread of the contagious coronavirus. People said they made the most out of the self-imposed curfew, in the best way they could.

SP Singh, a resident said that he and his family would spend the day cooking special dishes and indulge in cleaning the kitchen garden. "We would make our special dish and clean our kitchen garden. Apart from this, we would sit and read books," Singh told ANI. With regards to the precautions taken, he said: "We are taking all the necessary precautions and if required to stay inside for a longer duration, we would do that as well." He said he is also spreading awareness to his neighbours from his balcony through hand gestures advising them to stay at home and sanitise themselves.

Anubha, another local said it has been a long time since all the family members got together. "It's a good thing that everyone is together after a long time. Today we plan to cook some of our favourite dishes and enjoy," she said. When asked about whether she would take part in thanking healthcare providers by clapping from their homes today at 5 pm--as appealed by the PM--she said: "We have planned for that as well-- we have already downloaded the audio of the orchestra and would play it on the terrace."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the 'Janta curfew' today and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India crossed 341 on Sunday morning according to official data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Georgia's breakaway republic of Abkhazia votes for president

The breakaway Georgian republic of Abkhazia is holding a presidential election Sunday to replace the leader who stepped down in January under pressure from the opposition. Raul Khadzhimba resigned as president in January, days after demonst...

One more person tests positive for coronavirus in Karnataka

A 22-year-old man from Bhatkal who had returned from Dubai on March 19 has tested positive for coronavirus, Sindhu B Rupesh, District Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada informed on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus positive patients in ...

Supriya Sule lauds people working amidst coronavirus crisis

As thousands of people participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modis clapping initiative on Sunday, NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule in a tweet lauded the work done by people in different fields to combat against the coronavirus.I S...

Study reveals gene therapy may help in treating cardiac disease

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found a potential treatment for life-threatening cardiac diseases by using gene therapy. Danon disease is a very rare, life-threatening condition where the fundamental biological process of removing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020