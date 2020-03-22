Left Menu
Coronavirus: MP govt asks staff to work from home till Mar 31

  PTI
  Bhopal
  Updated: 22-03-2020 16:08 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 16:08 IST
Coronavirus: MP govt asks staff to work from home till Mar 31

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday directed the employees and officials of all its departments to work from home starting Monday till March 31 in view of coronavirus threat. However, the order is not applicable to the departments providing essential and emergency services, like health, police, fire brigade, electricity supply, sanitation.

The order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary of the state General Administration Department (GAD), K K Singh. The employees and officials have been asked to provide their details, including all the phone numbers and address to the department heads.

In a separate order, the School Education Department also asked the teachers to work from home. Earlier, when the schools were ordered to be kept shut, the teachers had been asked to visit their school during the regular duty hours.

