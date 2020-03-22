Kolkata, several areas across Bengal to be under lockdown from Monday 5 pm to Mar 27

Kolkata and several areas across West Bengal will be put under a lockdown from Monday 5 pm till March 27 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a notification issued by the state government on Sunday

Only essential services will be allowed during the period, the notification said.

