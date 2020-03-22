Prohibitory orders declared in Delhi till March 31

The Delhi Police on Sunday declared prohibitory orders till March 31 midnight in view of coronavirus outbreak and banned protests, demonstrations and other gatherings in the city. The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava will come into effect from 9 pm on March 22 and will remain valid till 31st of this month

According to the prohibitory orders issued, assembly of any kind for demonstrations, processions, protest is banned. Any gathering- social, cultural, political, religious, academic, sports, seminar or conference is prohibited. PTI AMP VIT SRY

