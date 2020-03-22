Offices should function with skeletal staff: Central govt tells all its departments

All central government offices should work with skeletal staff as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Sunday said. The Centre has already allowed employees of all its departments to work from home, except those engaged in essential services.

"Officials who are working from home should be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times. They should attend office if called for, in case of any exigencies of work," the ministry said in the order issued to all central government departments. The heads of departments (HoDs) may draw up rosters of staff comprising all officers and employees including consultants, contract-based and outsourced employees who are required to render essential services within each department, the order said, adding that such staff alone may be asked to attend office from March 23 until March 31.

"In other words, the office should function with skeletal staff," the ministry's directive said. The instructions to work from home shall not apply to the officers and employees engaged in essential/emergency services and those directly engaged in taking measures to control the spread of COVID-19, it added.

