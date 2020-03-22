Modi s call: Telangana reverberates with claps, bell sounds,

Telangana reverberated with clapping sounds on Sunday evening with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao led the state in applauding healthcare providers and others for their service in the ongoingbattle against the coronavirus outbreak. In response to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Soundararajan along with her family members and the staff clapped for five minutes at Raj Bhavan as the clock struck 5 in the evening.

Rao, his family members and some of his cabinet colleagues and elected representatives of the TRS party and senior officials took up the thanks giving exercise at the Pragathi Bhavan, the CM's official residence complex-cum-camp office here. Sounds of clapping, blowing of conch shells, beating utensils and chiming bells and whistles reverberated through the state as people from all walks of life participated in the applauding act as appealed by Modi while calling for the 14- hour Janta Curfew to battle against coronavirus.

Some of them also raised slogans hailing doctors and the police department and called for stopping the spread of coronavirus. The Prime Minister had earlier called for 'Janta curfew' on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of the house.

He had also said that at 5 pm on March 22, we should thank people like doctors, medical personnel, cleaning staff, for their service during the coronavirus outbreak.PTI VVK GDK VS VS.

