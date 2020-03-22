Left Menu
Rlys orders shutdown of all production units till March 25

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 19:01 IST
Rlys orders shutdown of all production units till March 25

The railways ordered a shutdown of all its production units till March 25 on Sunday in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Coaching and freight depot operations could also be similarly regulated, an order issued by the national transporter said.

"Since freight trains are likely to continue, freight examination including enroute STR and minimal sickline repair shall be kept operational. "Notwithstanding anything above, PCMEs (principal chief mechanical engineers) may make suitable arrangements to cope with local situations and requirements, including keeping minimum staff at any establishment as considered essential," the order said. It added that irrespective of the type of the establishment, the staff should remain available for work.

"Anybody leaving station without prior sanction would be viewed seriously," the order said. The order comes on a day when the Indian Railways suspended all passenger services across its network from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight.

