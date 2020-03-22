Left Menu
Man kills pregnant wife, two daughters: Police

  Ferozepur
  Updated: 22-03-2020 20:16 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 20:16 IST
A man attacked his pregnant wife and their two daughters with a spade and battered them to death after some arguments with her in a village near here on Sunday, said police. The incident took place in a village in Mamdot block of the district after accused Lakhwinder Singh picked up a fight with his wife and attacked her and their two daughters with a spade, said police, adding the accused fled his home after the incident.

Following the attack, the accused's wife Nirmala and younger daughter Kajal died on the spot while his elder daughter Amandeep Kaur, got critically injured and succumbed to her injuries later. Amandeep was referred to the Government Medical College in Faridkot, where she succumbed to injuries, police said.

After the incident, Lakhwinder fled from the spot.  Police said as per the preliminary investigation, the accused had some marital discord with his wife. Ajay Raj Singh, SP (Operations) said a case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the accused.

