Number of flights flying from airport reduces to 18 from 77: Goa Airport Director

Amid the surge in the number of positive coronavirus cases, the number of flights flying from Goa airport has been reduced to 18 from 77, while three chartered flights ferried back 1,000 foreigners on today, Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik said on Sunday. "A total of 1,000 foreigners returned to their country today through three chartered flights to the destinations in Russia and the United Kingdom. As against the daily flights of 77, Goa airport saw traffic of only 18 flights on today," Malik told ANI.

"State has witnessed a hundred per cent response to the call of Janata Curfew. Our staff clapped for service providers who are providing their services to countrymen in these situations. Airport Authority of India operations and housekeeping staff were on duty as usual to help Airlines and the passengers," Malik added. People across the state on Sunday came out on their balconies sharp at 5 p.m. to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Several people standing in their balconies of the buildings and also on the main door clapped for the commitment of service providers, including doctors, soldiers, sanitation workers, among others for their selfless services to the countrymen in the current Coronavirus outbreak situation. Earlier today, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant requested people to stay indoors and assured them that he is monitoring the healthcare situation amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The country observed 'Janata Curfew' today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual 'determination' and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for a voluntary curfew today to prepare for challenges of the future. Following the Prime Minister's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 341. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.