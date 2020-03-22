Left Menu
Development News Edition

Number of flights flying from airport reduces to 18 from 77: Goa Airport Director

Amid the surge in the number of positive coronavirus cases, the number of flights flying from Goa airport has been reduced to 18 from 77, while three chartered flights ferried back 1,000 foreigners on today, Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik said on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 20:21 IST
Number of flights flying from airport reduces to 18 from 77: Goa Airport Director
Airport staff clapping for essential service providers. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the surge in the number of positive coronavirus cases, the number of flights flying from Goa airport has been reduced to 18 from 77, while three chartered flights ferried back 1,000 foreigners on today, Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik said on Sunday. "A total of 1,000 foreigners returned to their country today through three chartered flights to the destinations in Russia and the United Kingdom. As against the daily flights of 77, Goa airport saw traffic of only 18 flights on today," Malik told ANI.

"State has witnessed a hundred per cent response to the call of Janata Curfew. Our staff clapped for service providers who are providing their services to countrymen in these situations. Airport Authority of India operations and housekeeping staff were on duty as usual to help Airlines and the passengers," Malik added. People across the state on Sunday came out on their balconies sharp at 5 p.m. to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Several people standing in their balconies of the buildings and also on the main door clapped for the commitment of service providers, including doctors, soldiers, sanitation workers, among others for their selfless services to the countrymen in the current Coronavirus outbreak situation. Earlier today, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant requested people to stay indoors and assured them that he is monitoring the healthcare situation amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The country observed 'Janata Curfew' today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual 'determination' and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for a voluntary curfew today to prepare for challenges of the future. Following the Prime Minister's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 341. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Hyundai Motor India to suspend production at its Chennai plant from Monday

Hyundai Motor India will suspend vehicle production at its Chennai facility from Monday till further notice as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company has said. In a statement late on Sunday night, Hyundai Motor India Ltd H...

UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday

Sixteen districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will be locked down till Wednesday amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state. The districts where the lockdown has been enforced in the first phase are Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Buddha...

Concerns over water shortages jump in Jordan amid coronavirus lockdown

Gets rid of erroneous letters at front of story By Ban BarkawiAMMAN, March 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Complaints and concerns over water shortages rose by 58 in Jordan in the first day after a country-wide curfew was instated, water au...

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is stepping up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday. The IOC will hold d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020