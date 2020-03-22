Coronavirus: Curfew under section 144 of CrPC in Pune

Curfew under section 144 of theCrPC was imposed in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad from 9pm onSunday to 5am on Monday in view of the novel coronavirusoutbreak

With this order, no person can move on foot or byvehicle or stand or roam around any road in the city, and thepersons violating it will be punished under section 188 ofIPC, Pune police said

Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve saidessential services are excluded from the purview of thecurfew.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

