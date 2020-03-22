Janata curfew day: VP Naidu claps to thank doctors, others engaged in anti-corona fight

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday joined crores of countrymen to clap with them at 5 pm to thank doctors, paramedics and other essential service providers, including mediapersons, engaged in fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic

"Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday 5 PM at his residence greeted the ones who are standing in the frontline to battle the coronavirus pandemic such as doctors, persons involved in essential services, and media persons," Vice President's Twitter handle said on Sunday evening. According to the Health Ministry figures, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached over 340 on Sunday with seven people dying of the Covid-19 infection till date

Many Indian states on have imposed partial or complete lockdowns for varying periods to hinder the spread of the virus.

