Left Menu
Development News Edition

Janata curfew day: VP Naidu claps to thank doctors, others engaged in anti-corona fight

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 21:26 IST
Janata curfew day: VP Naidu claps to thank doctors, others engaged in anti-corona fight

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday joined crores of countrymen to clap with them at 5 pm to thank doctors, paramedics and other essential service providers, including mediapersons, engaged in fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic

"Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday 5 PM at his residence greeted the ones who are standing in the frontline to battle the coronavirus pandemic such as doctors, persons involved in essential services, and media persons," Vice President's Twitter handle said on Sunday evening. According to the Health Ministry figures, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached over 340 on Sunday with seven people dying of the Covid-19 infection till date

Many Indian states on have imposed partial or complete lockdowns for varying periods to hinder the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Taliban-Afghan government Skype call breathes life into peace process

The Taliban and the Afghan government held a virtual meeting on prisoner releases on Sunday, officials said, offering some hope of a breakthrough on a matter that has deadlocked the two sides and threatened a nascent peace process.The two s...

COVID-19: Hyundai Motor India to suspend production at its Chennai plant from Monday

Hyundai Motor India will suspend vehicle production at its Chennai facility from Monday till further notice as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company has said. In a statement late on Sunday night, Hyundai Motor India Ltd H...

UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday

Sixteen districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will be locked down till Wednesday amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state. The districts where the lockdown has been enforced in the first phase are Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Buddha...

Concerns over water shortages jump in Jordan amid coronavirus lockdown

Gets rid of erroneous letters at front of story By Ban BarkawiAMMAN, March 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Complaints and concerns over water shortages rose by 58 in Jordan in the first day after a country-wide curfew was instated, water au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020