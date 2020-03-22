Janta curfew: Cops act against 878 in Nagpur for violations

Nagpur, Mar 22 (PTI)Nagpur police took action against878 persons for various violations during Sunday's Jantacurfew

The owners of 35 establishments were booked forkeeping them open despite lockdown orders, police said

A police release said 297 people were fined for ridingon the streets ignoring pleas from the government that onlythose engaged in essential work venture out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.