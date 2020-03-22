Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan CM, Dy CM, Raje condole death of 17 jawans in Naxal encounter

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:39 IST
Rajasthan CM, Dy CM, Raje condole death of 17 jawans in Naxal encounter

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and former CM Vasundhara Raje expressed their condolences as the bodies of 17 security personnel, who were missing after an encounter with Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, were found on Sunday

"Deeply saddened to know 17 security personnel have been martyred and many injured in a naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. My heartfelt condolences to their family members. Pray that they find strength. Wish speed recovery to the injured," Gehlot tweeted

Sachin Pilot wrote on Twitter, "I salute the martyrdom of the brave sons martyred in the Naxal encounter in Sukma of Chhattisgarh. My deepest condolences for the families of the martyrs in this hour of grief. May God give peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured soldiers."Raje said it was very sad to hear the news of the death of the jawans in the Naxal encounter. "I pray to God for the peace of all the departed souls, speedy recovery of the injured soldiers and courage for the family members," she tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Equinor suspends share buybacks due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor suspended its share buyback programme amid the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back programm...

Egypt's coronavirus cases rise by 33 to 327, four new deaths

Egypt has recorded 33 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Sunday, raising its total number to 327.The ministry confirmed four new deaths from the flu-like disease, bringing the number of fatalities to 14....

Syria confirms first coronavirus case

Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, in a person who had come from abroad.Health Minister Nizar al-Yaziji told state media necessary measures had been taken regarding the 20 year-old woman, who he said would be quarantin...

Taliban-Afghan government Skype call breathes life into peace process

The Taliban and the Afghan government held a virtual meeting on prisoner releases on Sunday, officials said, offering some hope of a breakthrough on a matter that has deadlocked the two sides and threatened a nascent peace process.The two s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020