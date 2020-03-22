Rajasthan CM, Dy CM, Raje condole death of 17 jawans in Naxal encounter

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and former CM Vasundhara Raje expressed their condolences as the bodies of 17 security personnel, who were missing after an encounter with Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, were found on Sunday

"Deeply saddened to know 17 security personnel have been martyred and many injured in a naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. My heartfelt condolences to their family members. Pray that they find strength. Wish speed recovery to the injured," Gehlot tweeted

Sachin Pilot wrote on Twitter, "I salute the martyrdom of the brave sons martyred in the Naxal encounter in Sukma of Chhattisgarh. My deepest condolences for the families of the martyrs in this hour of grief. May God give peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured soldiers."Raje said it was very sad to hear the news of the death of the jawans in the Naxal encounter. "I pray to God for the peace of all the departed souls, speedy recovery of the injured soldiers and courage for the family members," she tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.