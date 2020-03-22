Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Raj govt arrests 29 people for spreading rumours, violating prohibitory orders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:52 IST
Covid-19: Raj govt arrests 29 people for spreading rumours, violating prohibitory orders

The Rajasthan government has arrested 29 people for allegedly spreading rumours on social media and flouting prohibitory orders in the state imposed in wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said. Chairing a high-level meeting with officials from the Armed Forces, the Railways and paramilitary forces on Sunday to review the situation, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said rumourmongering and violation of government guidelines cannot be tolerated.  He directed officials to take strict action against those flouting government advisories and spreading misleading information on social media.  Gehlot said that coordination among the civil administration and central agencies, the Army and the paramilitary forces was necessary to deal with the challenge.  Air Vice Marshal S Ravi and Lieutenant General Alok Kler said the force was ready to provide isolation, quarantine, testing and treatment facilities and other necessary support to the state government.  Railway General Manager Anand Prakash said that the railway has a quarantine facility for 1,300 people and isolation space for 200 people.

Director General, Home Defense and Civil Defense, Rajiv Dasot said that about 7,500 homeguard personnel are fully prepared to meet any challenge. The Chief Minister said that District Collectors should ensure that during the lockdown, which was announced on Saturday, no needy person faces any trouble and no one sleeps hungry. He said the government has earmarked a Rs 25-crore fund to encourage doctors and paramedical staff in the state.  Gehlot said that the steps taken by Rajasthan were discussed in the video conference meeting held on Sunday by the Cabinet Secretary of the Government of India and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister with the chief secretaries of all states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Top Senate Democrat says coronavirus bill has 'many problems'

U.S. lawmakers clashed on Sunday over the details of a 1 trillion-plus bill to help stem the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, as senators prepared to cast votes on advancing the legislation. The bill is Congress third effort to bl...

Equinor suspends share buybacks due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor suspended its share buyback programme amid the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back programm...

Egypt's coronavirus cases rise by 33 to 327, four new deaths

Egypt has recorded 33 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Sunday, raising its total number to 327.The ministry confirmed four new deaths from the flu-like disease, bringing the number of fatalities to 14....

Syria confirms first coronavirus case

Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, in a person who had come from abroad.Health Minister Nizar al-Yaziji told state media necessary measures had been taken regarding the 20 year-old woman, who he said would be quarantin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020