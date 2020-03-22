Covid-19: Raj govt arrests 29 people for spreading rumours, violating prohibitory orders

The Rajasthan government has arrested 29 people for allegedly spreading rumours on social media and flouting prohibitory orders in the state imposed in wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said. Chairing a high-level meeting with officials from the Armed Forces, the Railways and paramilitary forces on Sunday to review the situation, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said rumourmongering and violation of government guidelines cannot be tolerated. He directed officials to take strict action against those flouting government advisories and spreading misleading information on social media. Gehlot said that coordination among the civil administration and central agencies, the Army and the paramilitary forces was necessary to deal with the challenge. Air Vice Marshal S Ravi and Lieutenant General Alok Kler said the force was ready to provide isolation, quarantine, testing and treatment facilities and other necessary support to the state government. Railway General Manager Anand Prakash said that the railway has a quarantine facility for 1,300 people and isolation space for 200 people.

Director General, Home Defense and Civil Defense, Rajiv Dasot said that about 7,500 homeguard personnel are fully prepared to meet any challenge. The Chief Minister said that District Collectors should ensure that during the lockdown, which was announced on Saturday, no needy person faces any trouble and no one sleeps hungry. He said the government has earmarked a Rs 25-crore fund to encourage doctors and paramedical staff in the state. Gehlot said that the steps taken by Rajasthan were discussed in the video conference meeting held on Sunday by the Cabinet Secretary of the Government of India and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister with the chief secretaries of all states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.