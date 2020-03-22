Combating COVID-19: JNU makes arrangement for students staying in hostels

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has made all the arrangements for students, including the international students who have stayed back in hostels amid coronavirus outbreak, varsity Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on Sunday. "We are mindful of the fact that some students could not leave the hostels due to various reasons even though the JNU administration has advised them to leave the campus on 19th March. The JNU administration has made all the arrangements for students, including the international students, who have stayed back in hostels," an official statement quoted Kumar as saying.

"Those who are staying in hotels are requested to maintain social distancing and follow all the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the University and Health department," the statement added. JNU administration on March 19 had "strongly adviced" its students to return to their homes and "take adequate precautions as per guidelines issued by the Government of India" to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The University had on March 13 suspended all classes, lectures, and events on the campus in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data. India reported two deaths today from the highly contagious virus - one each in Maharashtra and Bihar - taking the tally to six, as per state authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.