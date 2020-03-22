Maha: Driver alerts rly about fire, smoke in Telangana Express

A mishap was averted on Sunday morning after a train driver saw smoke emanating from Telangana Express near Selu Road station in Wardha. The wheels of coach S-8 got bound which caused friction, fire and smoke, an official said.

"The incident took place at 11.30 am. The train was stopped at Sewagram station, the problem set right after which it was allowed to proceed towards Hyderabad," he said. Telangana Express runs between Delhi and Hyderabad.

