Janta Curfew evokes total response in AP

  • Updated: 22-03-2020 23:04 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:04 IST
Amaravati, March 22 (PTI): As the 14-hour Janta Curfew evoked a tremendous response on Sunday, the Andhra Pradesh government received requests that it be extended for a couple of more days as people took the fight against the dreaded coronavirus seriously. The issue came up for discussion at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in which Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police D G Sawang and other top officials were present.

Rather than extending the curfew, the government decided to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr P C to prevent crowding of people, official sources said. The Janta Curfew, observed as per the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the spread of coronavirus, turned out to be a super success in the state.

Vijayawada, the commercial nerve centre of the state, remained completely shut down, with even the roadside kiosks remaining closed. For the first time in history, even the food courts in the Vijayawada Railway Station, one of the busiest in the country, did not open.

In the temple-town Tirupati, the RTC bus station that teems with thousands of pilgrims daily, wore a deserted look. The APSRTC did not operate a single service across the state and the services will remain suspended till March 31, as per the decision announced by the Chief Minister.

Late in the night, people came on to the streets mainly to purchase essential items like milk. At 5 pm, the Chief Minister, Deputy CM (Health), Chief Secretary and other officials stood in the corridor of the CMs camp office and clapped, thanking the health workers for their services.

Public too did this from their houses.PTI DBV VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

