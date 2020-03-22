COVID19: Pulwama district officials order FIR against person for hiding travel history to Pakistan

In the wake of coronavirus scare, the district authorities in Pulwama on Sunday have ordered an FIR against a person for misleading the administration by hiding his travel history to Pakistan. The District authorities in Pulwama have ordered for the registration of an FIR against a person from Awantipora Tehsil for misleading the administration by hiding travel history to Pakistan," said an official.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has confirmed 360 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals. "Total number of confirmed cases so far in the country is 360 (including 41 foreign nationals), as on March 22 at 6.30 pm," said an official from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The official also said that of the 360 people, 24 people have been cured and discharged. In Jammu and Kashmir, 4 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

Till now, seven deaths due to coronavirus have been reported, the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.