West Bengal govt announces lockdown till March 27

In the wake of coronavirus scare, the West Bengal government on Sunday announced lockdown in the state including rural and urban areas till March 27. "The state will be on lockdown till March 27 until further orders in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus," read the order issued by the government.

The state government announced that no public transport including taxis and autorickshaws, except for vehicles going to and from hospitals, airports, railway station, bus terminals/ bus stands and good carrying food and essential commodities, will be allowed to be on streets. During the lockdown, all shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc will close their operations except essential services.

The order also read that the foreign returnees will have to remain under strict home quarantine for a period as decided by local health authorities. "People are required to stay at home and come out only for basic services. Moreover, any congregation of more than 7 persons will be prohibited in public places," the order read.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

