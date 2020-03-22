Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected COVID-19 passengers onboard, AirAsia India pilot chooses to come out of cockpit window

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 23:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:18 IST
Suspected COVID-19 passengers onboard, AirAsia India pilot chooses to come out of cockpit window

As there were suspected coronavirus-infected passengers aboard AirAsia India's Pune-Delhi flight last Friday, the pilot-in-command after landing chose to come out of the plane through cockpit's secondary exit, which is a sliding window. An AirAsia India spokesperson said, "There was a case reported of suspected Covid-19 passengers aboard I5-732, Pune to New Delhi on 20th March 2020, seated in Row 1. The passengers were subsequently screened and tested negative." As a safety measure after landing, the aircraft was parked at a remote bay and suspected passengers disembarked from the front door, the spokesperson noted.  All other passengers, escorted by the crew, disembarked from the rear door of the aircraft, the spokesperson added.

"Crew in the cockpit self-quarantined till the cabin environment near the primary exit was ascertained to be safe. The Captain elected to disembark from the secondary exit using a secure trestle, given the close proximity of the seats from the cockpit," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson mentioned that aircraft was fumigated and a thorough disinfection and deep cleaning was carried out.  "Our crew are well trained for incidents of this nature and we would like to put on record our appreciation for their dedication in continuing to serve passengers with the utmost care in the current conditions," the spokesperson noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Top Senate Democrat says coronavirus bill has 'many problems'

U.S. lawmakers clashed on Sunday over the details of a 1 trillion-plus bill to help stem the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, as senators prepared to cast votes on advancing the legislation. The bill is Congress third effort to bl...

Equinor suspends share buybacks due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor suspended its share buyback programme amid the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back programm...

Egypt's coronavirus cases rise by 33 to 327, four new deaths

Egypt has recorded 33 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Sunday, raising its total number to 327.The ministry confirmed four new deaths from the flu-like disease, bringing the number of fatalities to 14....

Syria confirms first coronavirus case

Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, in a person who had come from abroad.Health Minister Nizar al-Yaziji told state media necessary measures had been taken regarding the 20 year-old woman, who he said would be quarantin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020